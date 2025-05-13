Rapper Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Stabbing in Prison

Rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving time in a California prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, was hospitalized Monday morning after being stabbed multiple times by another inmate, according to reports.

The musician, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is in stable condition after being attacked by another inmate who crafted a weapon in the prison yard, a law enforcement source revealed to the Los Angeles Times. The incident took place around 7:20 a.m. in a housing unit at California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi, according to the report.

Prison staff quickly responded, called 911, and began providing medical assistance, said prison spokesperson Pedro Calderón Michel. Peterson was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

A post from an Instagram account linked to Peterson claimed the rapper sustained 14 stab wounds in the attack, including seven to his back, two to the back of his head, and one to his face. The post also stated that he suffered a collapsed lung but is now breathing on his own and remains "in good spirits."

Accoridng to the statement, the incident is under investigation by the California Correctional Institute and the Kern County district attorney's office. No motivation for the attack has been provided.

In August 2023, the 32-year-old Canadian musician was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2020 shooting that injured Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. He was convicted in December 2022 on charges of assault with a firearm, illegal gun possession, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

In December, Megan Thee Stallion filed for a new restraining order against Peterson, claiming he continued to torment her despite his prison sentence.

In the filing reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, the "Savage" rapper, born Megan Pete, claimed that it is a "trauma" she has been forced to relive, as Peterson continues his "campaign of harassment" from prison.

Before his conviction, Peterson repeatedly breached pretrial protective and gag orders designed to safeguard Pete's safety and mental health, the filing states. A 2021 violation led to his bail being increased by $60,000.

In her filing, Pete alleges that he now harasses her with the help of "third-party online 'bloggers,' who Peterson "employs to spread defamatory statements about Ms. Pete." The filing notes that this undermines the criminal trial that put Lanez behind bars and has caused Pete "severe emotional distress."