Tori Spelling Mourns Death of Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon

Tori Spelling took to Instagram to honor her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, who died of a heart attack on Sunday.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star joined other actors, including Denise Richards, in mourning the 57-year-old actor.

Spelling and Muldoon dated during the 1990s and appeared in the 1996 film "Deadly Pursuits" as well as "Saved by the Bell," but never performed in the same episodes.

In her Instagram post, Spelling, 52, told followers she waited several days to post because she was not ready for the news to feel real.

"And, this shouldn't be real," she wrote.

Although they dated decades ago, Spelling noted they remained close friends. She described Muldoon as a "hype man" who supported her during her recent divorce by calling with "the worst jokes" to make her laugh.

"What I met and ultimately fell in love w/ was not just a beautiful on the outside creature but the most beautiful soul," Spelling said.

She described Muldoon as a "multi-talented" and "caring human" who was deeply passionate about his work and his family, including his sister, Shana Zappa, and his parents.

The tribute highlighted a variety of interests the pair shared, ranging from a love of Broncos and guitars to musical theater.

"We shared a love of Broncos, guitars, goofing off, playing tag, and Grease! Loved to belt out Grease. I was Sandy to his Danny!" Spelling recalled.

Spelling admitted she had been a fan of Muldoon's work before they even met on a blind date.

"Like every other girl in the world I crushed on his character Austin from 'Days of Our Lives.' Not sure I ever disclosed that to him," she wrote.

Spelling noted that she last saw Muldoon during the summer, where she met his partner, Miriam Rothbart. Spelling described Rothbart as Muldoon's "perfect balance."

Richards, 55, who also dated Muldoon and remained a close friend, called him her "voice of reason & pillar of strength" in a tribute posted to Instagram.

Richards, who is currently undergoing a divorce from Aaron Phypers, wrote that she is "deeply heartbroken & devastated" and needs Muldoon "more than ever, for this pain and heartache losing you."

Richards seemingly referred to her personal struggles over the last year, citing him as a source of support during that period.

"We thought we'd live forever or at least into our 90's," she wrote. "Schweetbabe I will be looking for those signs. I need to know you're still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe."