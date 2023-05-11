Tori Spelling: 'Extreme' Mold Kept Children Sick

Having experienced months of sickness in her family, Tori Spelling had to rush her children to urgent care Wednesday after learning that they had been exposed to "extreme" mold inside their rental home.

Taking to Instagram, the actor explained that, before discovering the mold, her children aged between 6 and 16, were dealing with a "continual spiral of sickness."

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," she captioned photos of her young children sitting inside the facility. "We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

Spelling explained that she used to think that getting sick was just something that happens "when you have young kids in school."

"They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she wrote.

However, her children were routinely spending their days sleeping and claiming to feel dizzy, which made her think there was "something bigger going on."

In her Instagram post, Spelling detailed her children's health ailments, which included respiratory infections, "extreme" allergy-like symptoms and skin rashes. During their doctor's visit this week, her oldest son, Liam, 16, was diagnosed with strep throat and had a fever of 103 degrees.

It was only when inspectors found plentiful mold throughout the home that the "pieces began to fall into place."

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT," Spelling continued. "We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."

In December, Spelling's youngest son, Beau, 6, had to miss nearly a month of school after falling sick, according to Page Six. A month later, Spelling's oldest daughter, Stella, 14, who was suffering from hemiplegic migraines, had to be hospitalized twice.

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott also share daughter Hattie, 11, and son Finn, 10.