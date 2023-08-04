Tori Spelling Staying in an RV With Her Kids

Tori Spelling and her five kids are living in an RV after moving out of their rental home due to the "extreme" mold infestation.

As Page Six reported, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and her children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — have been staying in a mobile home on campgrounds in Ventura County, California.

Spelling recently moved her family into a $100-a-night motel in the Los Angeles area. However, after just a few days, she and her children checked out of the motel and moved in with one of her friends.

It's unclear when Spelling's home will be safe enough for her and her family to live in again, but the actor revealed earlier this year on social media that she had to rush one of her children to urgent care after months of experiencing sickness due to exposure to the mold.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," she captioned photos of her young children sitting inside the facility back in May. "We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

Spelling explained that she used to think that getting sick was just something that happens "when you have young kids in school."

"They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she wrote.

However, her children were routinely spending their days sleeping and claiming to feel dizzy, which made her think there was "something bigger going on."

In her Instagram post, Spelling detailed her children's health ailments, which included respiratory infections, "extreme" allergy-like symptoms and skin rashes. During their doctor's visit this week, her oldest son was diagnosed with strep throat and had a fever of 103 degrees.

It was only when inspectors found plentiful mold throughout the home that the "pieces began to fall into place."

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT," Spelling continued. "We now GET IT! It's hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."