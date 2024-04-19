Tori Spelling Used Type 2 Diabetes Medication to Lose Baby Weight

Tori Spelling has revealed that she used the Type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro to shed weight she gained while pregnant with her fifth child back in 2017.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, 50, admitted to using the medication, known generically as tirzepatide or Zepbound, during an episode of her podcast "misSPELLING" on April 16, according to People.

"I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now. It’s a different time so I don’t feel ashamed saying that," Spelling said.

Approved by the FDA for Type 2 diabetes, Mounjaro has also been shown to effectively reduce appetite and enhance the body's ability to process sugar and fat, contributing to weight loss. It is similar to Ozempic and Wegovy.

Spelling shared that she has been "really fortunate" in losing baby weight quickly after the birth of four of her children, attributing it to "good genes" from her "thin" parents. Yet, she admitted to facing challenges with weight loss after the birth of her fifth child, son Beau.

"I couldn’t lose the weight. At my heaviest, I was 120 lbs. my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160 lbs," she said.

"I couldn’t lose the weight and the doctor was like, ‘Well, it’s an age thing,’" added Spelling, who had Beau at age 44.

Spelling said she tried various ways to lose weight, including regular exercise and intermittent fasting, but had no success.

"I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn’t working," she said. "The weight wouldn’t come off."

The actor explained that, upon consulting her doctor, she was prescribed Mounjaro and additional hormone treatments as she was nearing menopause.

"She put me simultaneously with the hormones on Mounjaro," she said. "I’m no longer on it but I did lose weight and I haven’t been on it since the end of January."