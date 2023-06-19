Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Split After 18 Years

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage.

McDermott announced the news Saturday morning in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling, as well as an image of their kids, according to People.

They share daughters Stella Doreen, 14; Hattie Margaret, 11; and sons Liam Aaron, 16; Finn Davey, 10; and Beau Dean, 6.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," McDermott continued, according to People. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Spelling and McDermott married on May 7, 2006, and renewed their vows on May 8, 2010. In 2014, McDermott publicly admitted to cheating on the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum.

The pair touched upon the infidelity while documenting their life together on their reality series, "True Tori." Spelling also opened up about the scandal in August, 2020, during an appearance on the "Women on Top" podcast, saying that it was difficult navigating their relationship after the cheating.

"My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me," she said.

"So when it happened, I was like, See? I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me, and it wasn't about him, that was about me," she added. "I was like, OK, I know I'm not good enough. That's how I felt about myself, and one day he's going to realize that and he's gonna find someone else."