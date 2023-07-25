Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapse: Report

Singer Tori Kelly had to be rushed to hospital and is now receiving treatment for blood clots after collapsing at dinner, it is being reported.

The incident took place Sunday, according to TMZ, which noted Kelly was out with friends in downtown Los Angeles when she fainted after her heartbeat quickened. Sources revealed to the outlet that she was "out for a while."

Kelly was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs, TMZ reported. According to sources, Kelly's condition is "really serious" as Kelly has been "in and out of consciousness."

Kelly first caught the public eye as a child, appearing on various TV competition series. She made her mark in the industry with soulful acoustic covers on YouTube and participated in "American Idol" in 2010, according to People.

Although she did not make it to Idol's Top 24, she still embarked on a successful pop career and released her debut album, "Unbreakable Smile," in 2015.

With hits like "Nobody Love" and "Should've Been Us," her music gained widespread acclaim. In 2019, her talent was further recognized when she won two Grammy awards.

Most recently, Kelly made her return with her first new solo single in almost three years, titled "Missin U."

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter discussed her latest song and shared details about when fans could expect her upcoming tour during an interview with People.

"I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as COVID was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour," she said.

"That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to," Kelly added of touring. "I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them."