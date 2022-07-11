'Top Gun' Star Says 'Conversations' About Third Film in the Works

Talks for "Top Gun 3" are already in the works, coming fast on the heels of the franchise's second success.

As "Top Gun: Maverick" closes in on $1.2 billion box office earnings, Miles Teller has revealed to ET that he and co-star Tom Cruise have "been having conversations" about making a third film for the "Top Gun" franchise.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC," Teller said of Cruise, who starred in the 1986 original and this year's sequel. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Before the release of "Maverick," director Joseph Kosinski did not dismiss the possibility of future "Top Gun" movies, saying it would be "all about the story for Tom, and if [they] can figure out a way to tell what Maverick's up to next," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fueling speculation about a third installment in the franchise, Teller revealed earlier this year to Screen Rant that he had pitched a follow-up focusing on his character.

"I'm trying to get a 'Top Gun: Rooster. I've been pitching it. We'll see what happens," he said. "I don't know. I think it's interesting. Obviously, everybody was begging Tom to do a sequel right after the first one came out. I think this movie puts a nice bow on it; it really kind of wraps it up, but we'll see. I'm available."

Speaking with ET, Teller said he and Cruise had developed a special relationship while working on the film, so much so that Teller "just sent him a message the other day for his birthday."

"For him to share 'Top Gun' with me and a lot of these other young actors, it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," he added.

In a separate interview with ET, Teller spoke excitedly about the support "Maverick" has received from fans.

"It's been awesome, man. I've never really experienced something like this in my life," Teller said. "Tom [Cruise], before I signed onto this, he tried to lay out what it would be like and the anticipation for this film and how much fans really want this movie and how hard it was going to be to satisfy them. But just based on the reaction and the box office and everything, we did it."