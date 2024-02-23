'Top Gun' Actor Sues Paramount Over Use of His Image in Sequel

Barry Tubb, known for his role as Wolfman in the original "Top Gun" film, has filed a lawsuit against Paramount+ alleging unauthorized use of his photo in the 2022 sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."

In Tubb's lawsuit, he refers to a scene where Hangman (played by Glen Powell) and Coyote (played by Greg Tarzan Davis) uncover the revelation that Rooster Bradshaw (portrayed by Miles Teller) is the son of the late Goose (played by Anthony Edwards), according to the New York Post.

During the scene, Bradshaw draws attention to an old photo of the Top Gun Class of 1986, including Wolfman, Goose, Maverick (portrayed by Tom Cruise), and Iceman (portrayed by Val Kilmer).

In court documents obtained by The Post, Tubb, 61, contends that his consent for using his likeness "did not include the use of his image in the sequel."

"When the plaintiff entered into his contract with Paramount, movie sequels were virtually nonexistent," the documents read, according to The Post. "This is to indicate that no sequel was contemplated by either the plaintiff or Paramount when the contract between them was entered into on June 5, 1985."

According to the documents, Paramount knowingly used Tubb's image "in key scenes of the sequel" without obtaining permission from the actor.

In Tubb's filing, the actor is pursuing compensation and injunctive relief for an undisclosed sum. However, as The Post noted, considering the film's substantial box office earnings of nearly $1.5 billion, the expected amount is likely to be significant.

Cruise, 61, reprised his role as United States Navy Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell three decades later in "Top Gun: Maverick." The film also marked the return of Kilmer as Maverick's rival, Iceman, a moment that reportedly moved the "Mission Impossible" star to tears.

"I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character — he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You're looking at Iceman," Cruise said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last year.

"I was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, and I love his work," Cruise added.