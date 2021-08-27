Pro Skater Tony Hawk Sells Skateboards Infused With His Blood and Lil Nas X Is Fuming

Pro Skater Tony Hawk Sells Skateboards Infused with His Blood and Lil Nas Is Fuming

Lil Nas X has called out his critics who have been notably silent about the release of a limited range of skateboards that have been infused with drops of blood from legendary skater Tony Hawk.

The skateboards, which are part of a collaboration with water company Liquid Death, were released earlier this week and have already sold out.

The project was announced on social media by Hawk and Liquid Death, which posted a video on Instagram of the skater having a vial of blood removed. This was then mixed with a tin of red paint used to create the boards. The initiative has similarities to Lil Nas X's controversial Satan-themed shoes, which were infused with the singer's blood. His project drew widespread backlash— a reaction that he said was personal been personal.

"Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?" he wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Hawk’s 100 skateboards sold out overnight but Lil Nas X's shoes did not make it to his fans. At issue was that the design studio that created the range infused Lil Nas X's blood into the unauthorized Nike Air Max 97. Nike responded almost immediately, stating it did not give either party permission to sell the shoes.

"We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them,” the sneaker giant shared in a statement at the time, citing copyright infringement, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

"As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation. If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund," they added.