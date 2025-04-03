Tony Bennett's Daughters Sue Brother Over Inheritance

The daughters of late singer Tony Bennett sued their brother to "protect their father's wishes" and address alleged "unlawful conduct."

According to the March 31 filing, obtained by People, Antonia Bennett and Johanna Bennett further allege Danny Bennett had "unchecked control" over their late father's finances before and after his death. Danny Bennett, they claim, has abused, and "continues to abuse" his power for his own significant financial gain.

In the filing, the two sisters accuse their brother of behaving "as though he is the sole beneficiary of Tony's assets and accountable to no one." They claim he has been withholding money and items that have “deep sentimental value."

"Tony maintained a loving and devoted relationship with all of his children and his estate plan expressly provides that all four children be treated equally," the lawsuit states.

In the filing, the sisters allege that Danny Bennett blocked them for months from accessing Tony Bennett's apartment to retrieve their belongings.

Yet, they also claim that Danny Bennett allowed a reporter and photographer from The New York Times to enter and photograph their father's items for a feature on "what various deceased celebrities left behind."

"The centerpiece of the photos published by The New York Times Magazine was Tony's piano, which Tony specifically bequeathed to his daughter Antonia, but which she was prohibited from seeing and would not actually receive until months later," the suit states.

In the lawsuit, Antonia Bennett alleges her father's prized piano was found in poor condition when she finally accessed his apartment in 2024. She claims her lawyer had to negotiate with her brother to cover the costs of having the piano delivered.

The suit also accused Danny Bennett of pressuring Antonia Bennett to sell the piano at auction to boost the value of other items. Additionally, Antonia Bennett alleges Tony Bennett's wardrobe is missing.

The lawsuit claims that Danny Bennett's legal team informed the sisters that most of their father's clothing was donated to charity without their knowledge. They allege that items were either sold, donated, or discarded without notice, causing "irreparable" harm as they lost property specifically bequeathed to them.

The filing further accuses Danny Bennett of a financial interest in the items, rather than honoring his father's wishes. Antonia and Johanna Bennett are seeking damages and requesting their brother's removal as trustee of the family trust.

Tony Bennett died in July 2023 at the age of 96.

"The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren," his rep told People in a statement at the time.