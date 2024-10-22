Toni Cornell Rips TMZ Over Graphic Photos of Liam Payne's Death

Toni Cornell, daughter of the late rock singer Chris Cornell, called out a media outlet for publishing photos of Liam Payne's body after he plunged to his death last week from a hotel balcony.

The 20-year-old, whose father died by suicide in 2017, spoke out via her Instagram stories while noting the impact that the graphic images could have on Payne's 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, whom he shared with Cheryl Cole.

"In the wake of Liam Payne’s tragic passing, I feel compelled to speak out about the disgusting, distressing photos released by TMZ including graphic images of his hotel room and body," Toni wrote, according to NME. "Having seen those photos, I can’t help but reflect on my own experience when graphic images of my father’s death were also published by TMZ."

Toni went on to compare the situation to her own, recalling how she saw photos of her father's death.

"As a 12-year-old, I stumbled upon those pictures while scrolling through my iPad, and it was indescribably traumatizing, and something I still carry with me to this day. TMZ still has not chosen to have the decency, seven years later, to remove those photos from the internet, and it is something I believe should be done," she wrote.

Toni added that, although the images of Payne's body have since been removed, they should not never have been published.

"They should never have been put up in the first place," she noted. "And it breaks my heart to think that his 7-year-old son, Bear, might one day come across them and suffer exactly as I did."

Cole shared a similar sentiment, calling out some reports about Payne's death.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

In her post, Cole urged those writing, commenting and speaking about Payne's death be be mindful of what they are trying to accomplish.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them," she wrote.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last," she added.