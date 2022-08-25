Tommy Lee Posted Nude Instagram Photo While on a 'Bender'

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has explained why he posted a full frontal nude photo on Instagram recently, saying that he was in the middle of a "bender" at the time.

Lee made the confession while onstage during the band's San Antonio, Texas, concert Monday.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a [expletive] bender, bro," Lee said, according to Page Six.

Earlier this month Lee shocked fans when he posted the nude photo, seemingly taken from a bathroom, with the caption "Ooooopppsss," before quickly taking it down again.

Addressing the incident to the crowd Monday, Lee said: "I got [expletive] sideways as [expletive] and got naked and posted pictures of my [expletive]."

In June Mötley Crüe launched its reunion tour but was forced to replace Lee midway through the first show at Truist Park in Atlanta due to injury. About two weeks prior to the concert, Lee broke several ribs and was advised by doctors not to perform until he was completely healed. He announced ahead of the event on Instagram that he may not perform for the entire duration of the band's show but said he would try.

"I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can," Lee wrote at the time.

Lee revealed that Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's drummer Tommy Clufetos was on standby to save the show until he's "back at 100 percent."

"We've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show," Lee added.

On the day of the concert, after performing a handful of songs, Lee made the decision to hand over drumming duties to Clufetos.

"The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you [expletive] high, bro? We've got a [expletive] tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for [expletive]," he told fans. "My boy's gonna help me out here, and I'll see you guys later."