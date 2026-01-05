Family of Tommy Lee Jones Releases Statement After Daughter's Death

The family of Academy Award–winning actor Tommy Lee Jones has issued a public statement following the death of his daughter, Victoria Jones, who was found dead on New Year's Day at a San Francisco hotel.

Victoria Jones, 34, was discovered unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 after police were called to the hotel around 3 a.m. for a suspected drug overdose, TMZ reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

In a statement released after news of her death became public, the family acknowledged an outpouring of support and asked for privacy.

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," the statement cited by The Guardian said. "Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

San Francisco police said they do not suspect foul play. A cause of death has not been released and remains under investigation by the medical examiner.

Dispatch audio from the emergency call, obtained by TMZ, described the incident as a "Code 3 for the overdose," though officials have not confirmed whether drugs were involved.

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The couple divorced in 1996 and share a son, Austin Jones, 43.

She appeared in several film and television projects as a child, including "Men in Black II," in which she appeared alongside her father.

She also had a role in "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," a 2005 film directed by Tommy Lee Jones, and made an appearance in the television series "One Tree Hill."

Court records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle indicate that a woman identified as Victoria Jones was arrested multiple times in 2024 on misdemeanor charges in Northern California.

The records show arrests in Napa and Santa Cruz counties related to alleged substance use and interactions with law enforcement.

In April, she was arrested on charges including obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance, according to the Chronicle.

The following month, she was arrested again on allegations of resisting or obstructing a public officer and public intoxication.

The Chronicle also reported that in June she was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charges and related allegations involving domestic violence or elder abuse.

Court filings show that concerns about her health and safety had previously prompted legal action by her father.

In 2023, Tommy Lee Jones successfully petitioned a Marin County judge to place his daughter under a temporary conservatorship, citing what he described as "life-threatening conduct" and the need for drug rehabilitation.

At the time of the petition, Marin County court records indicated that Victoria Jones was being involuntarily held at a hospital in Greenbrae after being deemed a danger to herself or others, according to the Chronicle.

The filing argued that continued hospitalization was insufficient for her needs and that she required specialized treatment.

"The proposed conservatee needs to recover and work towards sobriety," the petition stated. "For these reasons, the proposed conservatee will suffer irreparable harm if her residence is not changed from a hospital to a rehab facility."

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of her death, and the investigation remains ongoing.