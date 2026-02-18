Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Died From 'Toxic Effects of Cocaine'

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, 34, died from the "toxic effects of cocaine," and her death has been ruled an "accident," according to findings released Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco.

Authorities announced the findings on Feb. 17, more than six weeks after Victoria Jones was discovered unresponsive at a San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, People reported.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the San Francisco Fairmont at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 1 after receiving a report of a medical emergency.

The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to People that both agencies responded. When first responders arrived, they located a deceased individual whose name was not immediately made public.

Dispatch audio obtained by the outlet categorized the call as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change."

In overdose situations, "color change" refers to cyanosis, a condition associated with low oxygen levels in the blood that can cause blue or purple discoloration of the skin, lips, or nails.

NBC Bay Area subsequently reported, citing a police source, that the woman found at the hotel was believed to be Victoria Jones.

In the days following her death, both the hotel and Jones' family issued statements.

A representative for the Fairmont told Page Six, "We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan. 1, 2026. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time."

"The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation."

On Jan. 2, the Jones family said, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers."

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Victoria Jones was born to Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin, 43.

Victoria Jones' acting career included appearances in film and television.

She made her debut alongside her father in the 2002 film "Men in Black II." She was credited as Immigrant Girl in "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" and appeared in "Sorry, Haters" and "The Homesman," a 2014 film directed by Tommy Lee Jones.

She also had a role in a 2005 episode of the television series "One Tree Hill."

Court dockets reviewed by People indicate that Victoria Jones had been arrested at least twice in the past year, including once on a charge of drug possession.