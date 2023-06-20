Tommy Lee's Wife: Heather Locklear Was 'Love of His Life'

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been in several tumultuous and high-profile marriages but it is his relationship with ex-wife Pamela Anderson that is the most notorious.

The pair, who share two sons, were married from 1995 to 1998 and weathered many ups and downs during that time, including their infamous sex tape, which leaked on the internet in 1996.

Recently, Anderson wrote in her book "Love, Pamela" that Lee may have been "the only time I was ever truly in love," according to the New York Post. For the rocker however, it was his second wife, actor Heather Locklear, who had his heart.

"Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years," Lee's current wife, Brittany Furlan, explained to People magazine.

"She was the love of his life," she admitted. "I see it because she's just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person … Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that's why they're still really good friends."

Locklear and Lee were married from 1986 to 1993 and have been able to maintain a friendship. Furlan, Lee's fourth wife, has also developed a friendship with Locklear.

"Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her," Furlan adds of her own relationship with her husband's ex. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive, and just a cool chick all around."

Lee and Furlan wed on Valentine's Day in 2019, according to USA Today. They began dating in 2017 but Lee said they had known each other for much longer.

"I've been following her for years on Vine and I was like, 'She is so [expletive] funny and stupid and cute and beautiful,' " the musician said, according to USA Today.