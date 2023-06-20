×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy lee | heather locklear | pamela anderson

Tommy Lee's Wife: Heather Locklear Was 'Love of His Life'

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 10:57 AM EDT

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been in several tumultuous and high-profile marriages but it is his relationship with ex-wife Pamela Anderson that is the most notorious.

The pair, who share two sons, were married from 1995 to 1998 and weathered many ups and downs during that time, including their infamous sex tape, which leaked on the internet in 1996.

Recently, Anderson wrote in her book "Love, Pamela" that Lee may have been "the only time I was ever truly in love," according to the New York Post. For the rocker however, it was his second wife, actor Heather Locklear, who had his heart.

"Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years," Lee's current wife, Brittany Furlan, explained to People magazine.

"She was the love of his life," she admitted. "I see it because she's just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person … Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that's why they're still really good friends."

Locklear and Lee were married from 1986 to 1993 and have been able to maintain a friendship. Furlan, Lee's fourth wife, has also developed a friendship with Locklear.

"Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her," Furlan adds of her own relationship with her husband's ex. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive, and just a cool chick all around."

Lee and Furlan wed on Valentine's Day in 2019, according to USA Today. They began dating in 2017 but Lee said they had known each other for much longer.

"I've been following her for years on Vine and I was like, 'She is so [expletive] funny and stupid and cute and beautiful,' " the musician said, according to USA Today.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been in several tumultuous and high-profile marriages but it is his relationship with ex-wife Pamela Anderson that is the most notorious.
tommy lee, heather locklear, pamela anderson
316
2023-57-20
Tuesday, 20 June 2023 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved