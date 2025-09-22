Tom Holland Suffers Concussion on 'Spider-Man' Set

Production on "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was halted after lead actor Tom Holland sustained a concussion while filming in Glasgow.

The incident occurred Friday during a stunt sequence, according to reports. A source connected to the production confirmed to Deadline that Holland is expected to recover quickly but will take several days off work "out of precaution." No other crew or cast members were injured.

Filming was suspended immediately following the accident, with a meeting scheduled for Monday to revise the production schedule. Despite the setback, Holland made a public appearance at a charity event over the weekend alongside co-star and fiancée Zendaya, according to The Sun.

The Glasgow shoot began last month, marking Holland's first opportunity to film a "Spider-Man" feature extensively on location since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021), which was shot largely on soundstages due to pandemic restrictions. Holland previously said he was "over the moon and so excited" about returning to practical location work.

"Now, we're really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we're starting in Glasgow and we're gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we're putting together," Holland said before production began. "So it's gonna feel like making [2017's] 'Spider-Man' 1 again. It's been such a long time since I've done it, it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we're putting together."

Sony has scheduled the film for release on July 24, 2026. The project, directed by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, is produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Zendaya will return as MJ, joined by new cast members Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles.

Holland, who has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, is expected to resume filming once cleared by doctors.