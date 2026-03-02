Tom Hanks' Son Chet Says He's Stranded in Colombia After Passport Issue

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks said he's unable to return to the U.S. after traveling to Colombia using his Greek passport.

He said in a social media video that airline officials told him he lacked the required documentation to reenter the country.

"I'm traveling with my Greek passport because I'm a dual citizen," the actor and musician said in an Instagram video shared Friday.

He said he opted not to use his American passport because it's close to expiring, adding, "and sometimes they don't let you in the country, even if it hasn't expired, but it's about to expire."

Chet Hanks, 35, said he arrived at the airport three hours before departure for an international flight when airline staff informed him of an issue.

"This is an international flight. They tell me that if I'm using a foreign passport, I need a green card to get back into America," he said.

He responded that he does not possess one.

"I don't have a green card because I'm an American citizen," he said, concluding, "so I'm literally stuck in Colombia. I'm stuck in Medellin."

According to the U.S. State Department, Americans, including dual nationals, are required to use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the U.S.

The agency also states that citizens abroad who need to replace a passport must contact and visit the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate in person.

Chet Hanks indicated that resolving the matter would require travel within Colombia.

"Granted, there's worse places to be stuck, but I literally have no f***ing idea what I'm gonna do, and the only embassy to get this s*** settled is in Bogota," he said.

He added that he does not wish to travel there, noting that the capital is roughly an hour away from Medellin by air and concluded, "So free me."

The situation follows recent travel in the Caribbean and South America.

"Ya'll ready for story time?" Chet Hanks said at the start of his video, explaining that he had traveled to Puerto Rico last week for "Max's birthday party," where he "had a good time." He then decided to visit a friend named Taylor in Medellin.

On Sunday, Chet Hanks posted an update on Instagram. "Estamos bien, no te preocupes," he wrote in a caption accompanying a gym selfie. The Spanish phrase translates to "We're fine, don't worry."

Chet previously spoke publicly about his struggles with substance use and in 2024 marked two years of sobriety.

He has also credited his father with offering career advice.

"He just said, 'If you just know your lines, and you show up on time, and you're nice to everybody, that gets you a long way,'" he told Page Six last March.