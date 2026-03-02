WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tomhanks | son | chet | colombia | passport

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Says He's Stranded in Colombia After Passport Issue

By    |   Monday, 02 March 2026 12:39 PM EST

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks said he's unable to return to the U.S. after traveling to Colombia using his Greek passport.

He said in a social media video that airline officials told him he lacked the required documentation to reenter the country.

"I'm traveling with my Greek passport because I'm a dual citizen," the actor and musician said in an Instagram video shared Friday. 

He said he opted not to use his American passport because it's close to expiring, adding, "and sometimes they don't let you in the country, even if it hasn't expired, but it's about to expire."

Chet Hanks, 35, said he arrived at the airport three hours before departure for an international flight when airline staff informed him of an issue. 

"This is an international flight. They tell me that if I'm using a foreign passport, I need a green card to get back into America," he said.

He responded that he does not possess one. 

"I don't have a green card because I'm an American citizen," he said, concluding, "so I'm literally stuck in Colombia. I'm stuck in Medellin."

According to the U.S. State Department, Americans, including dual nationals, are required to use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the U.S.

The agency also states that citizens abroad who need to replace a passport must contact and visit the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate in person.

Chet Hanks indicated that resolving the matter would require travel within Colombia.

"Granted, there's worse places to be stuck, but I literally have no f***ing idea what I'm gonna do, and the only embassy to get this s*** settled is in Bogota," he said. 

He added that he does not wish to travel there, noting that the capital is roughly an hour away from Medellin by air and concluded, "So free me."

The situation follows recent travel in the Caribbean and South America.

"Ya'll ready for story time?" Chet Hanks said at the start of his video, explaining that he had traveled to Puerto Rico last week for  "Max's birthday party," where he "had a good time." He then decided to visit a friend named Taylor in Medellin.

On Sunday, Chet Hanks posted an update on Instagram. "Estamos bien, no te preocupes," he wrote in a caption accompanying a gym selfie. The Spanish phrase translates to "We're fine, don't worry."

Chet previously spoke publicly about his struggles with substance use and in 2024 marked two years of sobriety.

He has also credited his father with offering career advice.

"He just said, 'If you just know your lines, and you show up on time, and you're nice to everybody, that gets you a long way,'" he told Page Six last March.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks said he's unable to return to the U.S. after traveling to Colombia using his Greek passport, explaining in a social media video that airline officials told him he lacked the required documentation to reenter the country.
tomhanks, son, chet, colombia, passport
452
2026-39-02
Monday, 02 March 2026 12:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved