Tom Wilkinson, Actor in 'The Full Monty,' Dies at 75

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in "The Full Monty" and "Michael Clayton," has died at age 75.

The news was confirmed by Wilkinson’s publicist Nancy Seltzer in a statement to CNN.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy at this time."

No cause of death was immediately available.

Wilkinson's decadeslong career was defined by some 130 screen credits, which included high-profile films ranging from "Girl With a Pearl Earring" to "Duplicity" and showcased his ability to adapt his skills across genres.

He was nominated for his first Academy Award in 2002 for his leading role in "In the Bedroom" opposite Sissy Spacek, and received a second Oscar nod for his supporting role in the 2007 film "Michael Clayton," which starred George Clooney.

Wilkinson rose to prominence after appearing in a series of successful films such as "Wilde" and the Oscar-winning "Sense and Sensibility," which featured Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet.

Other standout films included 2004’s "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," featuring Winslet and Jim Carrey, and "Valkyrie," with Tom Cruise, from 2008. However, it is Wilkinson's role in "The Full Monty, from 1997, for which he is perhaps best known.

The film, co-starring Robert Carlyle, was a massive success and led to a Broadway adaptation as well as a Disney+ series revival, with Wilkinson briefly featuring in the latter.

Other roles he portrayed included mob boss Carmine Falcone in Christopher Nolan's 2005 film "Batman Begins," the first movie in the director's trilogy. He also played a criminal mastermind in 1998's "Rush Hour," opposite Jackie Chan.

Wilkinson also established himself on the small screen, playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 miniseries "John Adams" and JFK’s father, Joe, in the 2011 miniseries "The Kennedys," a role that earned him an Emmy nod.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters.