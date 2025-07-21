WATCH TV LIVE

Tom Troupe, 'Cheers,' 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies at 97

Monday, 21 July 2025 10:41 AM EDT

Veteran actor Tom Troupe, best known for his roles in classic sitcoms like "Cheers" and "Star Trek," has died at age 97.

Troupe died from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home Sunday, according to USA Today

Troupe's nephew, Mark Cocanougher, shared the news on Instagram.

"My uncle, Tom Troupe, died peacefully at home this morning," Cocanougher wrote. "He had a lovely, full life, and an equally graceful departure. His dear son, Christopher Troupe, was here all day yesterday, and that was such a source of peace for them and for me."

Cocanougher added, "I know that Tom and my aunt, Carole Cook, touched many lives, and I'm grateful for any positive impact they have had among so many friends and fans through their work and generous spirit."

Troupe, raised in North Kansas City, Missouri, launched his acting career on Broadway. His debut came in the original 1957 production of "The Diary of Anne Frank," where he took on the role of Peter, the van Pels family's young son who sheltered with the Franks in the secret annex during World War II and became Anne's love interest, the Independent reported.

Primarily a stage actor, Troupe appeared in several productions, including "The Lion in Winter," "Father's Day," and "The Gin Game," often sharing the stage with his wife, Carole Cook, who appeared in "Sixteen Candles." They were married for nearly six decades, from 1964 until her death from heart failure in January 2023, just before she turned 99.

Over the course of his extensive career, Troupe made numerous television appearances. Among his memorable roles were Judge William E. Grey on a 1987 episode of "Cheers" and Lt. Harold in a 1967 installment of "Star Trek." He also guest-starred on shows like "Frasier," "ER," "Mission: Impossible," and "Murder, She Wrote."

Further, Troupe appeared in a handful of films including "The Devil's Brigade" (1968), "Summer School" (1987), and "My Own Private Idaho" (1991). 

He also co-wrote and starred in "Sofi" (1968), a film adaptation of the play inspired by Nikolai Gogol's "The Diary of a Madman."

In 2002, both Troupe and Cook received the LA Ovation Award for Career Achievement, celebrating their significant and enduring impact on theater in Los Angeles. They were nicknamed "the Lunts of LA Theater" for their stage presence.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


