Country Music Legend Tom T. Hall Died by Self Inflicted Gunshot Wound: Report

Country music star Tom T. Hall's cause of death at age 85 has been revealed.

The musician died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Aug. 20, 2021, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News. It was noted that a 911 call was received at around 11:15 a.m. that day. EMS arrived at the scene to find Hall dead.

"Paramedics confirmed death at approximately 1133 hours, due to obvious injuries," the report states.

Hall's death was first announced by his son Dean on social media, but he provided no cause of death at the time.

"With great sadness, my father, Tom T. Hall, died this morning at his home in Franklin, Tennessee," he said. "Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Since the release of the autopsy report, there have been various theories circulating as to why Hall would take his own life. Reports note that his death comes several years after that of his second wife, Dixie Hall. It also has been said that Hall was using the prescription drug chlordiazepoxide, which is used to treat anxiety and alcohol withdrawal, at the time of his death.

Born May 25, 1936, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall wrote his first song at age 9. He entered the music industry as a DJ after a stint in the Army in 1957, appearing on West Virginia and Kentucky radio stations where a publisher heard a song that he wrote, "D.J. for a Day," which became his first top 10 hit with singer Jimmy C. Newman.

In 1971, Hall joined the Grand Ole Opry while amassing his own hit singles such as, "(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine," "I Love," and "Country Is." Perhaps his most remembered song, "Harper Valley P.T.A." recorded by Jeannie C. Riley, became a crossover hit on the pop charts as well as on the country chart.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.