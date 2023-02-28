Tom Sizemore's Family Deciding End of Life Matters

Tom Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago has released a health update, saying that there is "no further hope" for the actor, who has been in a coma since Feb. 18.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," Lago said in a statement Monday, according to Deadline. "The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

Sizemore was discovered at his Los Angeles home, where he had collapsed on Feb. 18, according to the statement. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics. It was found that he had suffered from a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke.

Sizemore has remained in critical condition, in a coma in intensive care since that day.

Sizemore has acted in a string of films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat," and "Black Hawk Down," according to The Guardian.

He rose to prominence after landing a role in Oliver Stone’s 1989 film "Born on the Fourth of July." Sizemore went on to star in "Point Break" (1991), "True Romance" (1993), and "Natural Born Killers" (1994).

The actor had a history of run-ins with law enforcement. In 2003 he was convicted of domestic abuse against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. Six years later he was arrested in Los Angeles for the suspected battery of a former spouse. In 2011 he was again arrested for the same offense.

The actor also is known for his history of drug abuse. In 2005, Sizemore was caught attempting to fake a urine test and was sentenced to several months behind bars. The following year he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel and in 2007 he was again arrested and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film "Natural Born Killers." Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.