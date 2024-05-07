WATCH TV LIVE

Tom Selleck Worries About Losing Ranch After 'Blue Bloods'

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:21 PM EDT

"Blue Bloods" star Tom Selleck is worried about losing his 63-acre ranch after the show comes to an end in December.

For the past 14 years, the 79-year-old actor has portrayed New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS drama, but last week it was confirmed that "Blue Bloods" will end with the second half of Season 14. 

Speaking with CBS correspondent Tracy Smith on Sunday morning during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," Selleck said he might not be able to keep his ranch in Ventura County, California.

"Hopefully I keep working enough to hold on to the place," he said, according to the Independent

"Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?" Smith asked.

"That's always an issue," he said. "If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch."

Asked what he sees in his future. Selleck added, "Hopefully, work. As an actor, you never lose — I don't lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job."

In recent days, stars of "Blue Bloods" have spoken out about the network's decision to cancel the long-running series, including Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynihan, who said that "everybody's really upset and sad," according to the Independent

Selleck previously said that there are an "awful lot of people" who think the show should continue.

Despite the pleas, CBS said the show will end.

"We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said. "We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the send-off it deserves."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

