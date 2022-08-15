Tom Holland Taking Mental Health Break From Social Media

Tom Holland is taking a break from social media in order to focus on his mental health.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star has been notably absent from digital platforms and on Sunday he returned to explain why. In a video posted on Instagram, the 26-year-old actor said he found social media apps were "detrimental" to his mental health, which is why he deleted them from his devices.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he told his 67.7 million followers.

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app," Holland continued.

The actor used the post as an opportunity to speak out about mental health and spotlight the U.K.-based teenage mental health charity Stem4. Holland supports the charity through his organization, The Brothers Trust.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done," Holland said. "So hopefully these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier."

He also wrote in the caption, "Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with — it would be greatly appreciated."

Holland is dating his co-star Zendaya, who has also spoken about her anxieties caused by social media.

"Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," she told People in an interview in October 2021. "[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media."