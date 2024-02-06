Tom Holland to Star in 'Romeo and Juliet' in West End

Actor Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo this summer in "Romeo & Juliet," set to be staged in London's West End.

The "Spiderman" star confirmed the news on social media. According to Variety, the limited run will last for 12 weeks and will begin in May. It's not clear who will portray Juliet opposite Holland.

Holland, 27, made his stage debut in the title role in "Billy Elliot: The Musical." Commenting on his involvement in "Romeo & Juliet," Jamie Lloyd, who is overseeing the revival, applauded the actor.

"Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world," Lloyd said in a statement. "It is an honor to welcome him back to the West End."

Lloyd has also worked on "Cyrano de Bergerac," "The Seagull" and "A Doll's House," which have drawn major stars like James McAvoy, Emilia Clarke, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain.

Lloyd's "Romeo & Juliet" has been billed as a "pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

In addition to his Marvel roles, Holland has been featured in the successful adventure film "Uncharted" alongside Mark Wahlberg. Holland also starred in the gritty drama "Cherry" and the Southern Gothic tale "The Devil All the Time," with previous roles in "Lost City of Z" and "In the Heart of the Sea."

Holland's latest project is the Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room" in which he portrays Danny Sullivan.

Holland told Entertainment Weekly that the "mental aspect of playing Sullivan "really beat me up," adding that it took him "a long time" to recover.

"I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head, because I need to get rid of this character,'" Holland said.

"And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Holland also said that "learning about mental health" while working on "The Crowded Room" "has been so informative to my own life." Interacting with psychiatrists to better understand his character has helped him in "recognizing triggers" and "things that stress me out," like social media.