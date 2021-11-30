Tom Holland Will Remain the MCU's Spider-Man

Tom Holland will remain as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, a producer said.

There had been speculation that the actor would no longer play the role following the release of "No Way Home" after Holland said that he remained unsure about continuing as Peter Parker, but longtime "Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal has laid those rumors to rest.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," she explained in an interview with Fandango. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of … we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Pascal also hinted that MCU and Sony's own separate universe of "Spider-Man" characters could cross over and that Holland may even appear in a non-MCU film. It is little wonder why Holland is regarded as one of the top picks for the role of Spider-Man. Since appearing in the franchise, the films have been wildly successful. This is evident in the fact that demand for tickets resulted in multiple websites crashing.

"There are different tiers of intense fan demand when it comes to box office pre-sales, and this film is clearly showing it belongs near the top with a select few others," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, to NBC News. "For anyone who doubted the communal draw of the theatrical experience over the past two years, look to this enthusiasm for ‘Spider-Man’ as a major inflection point during the box office recovery period and the sign of a bright future ahead."