Tom Holland 'Taking a Year Off' From Acting

Tom Holland is taking a year off from acting after having a "tough time" with his latest project.

The 27-year-old actor starred in and produced the Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room," which is loosely based on Billy Milligan, also known as "The Campus Rapist." After claiming to have 24 different personalities, Milligan was the first person to be ruled not guilty by reason of insanity based on dissociative identity disorder.

Speaking with Extra on Wednesday, Holland admitted his mental health took a knock as a result of the role.

"I'm no stranger to hard work," he said. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low.

"I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Holland added that there were moments when he struggled with the character he plays.

"It was a tough time, for sure," he said. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

Last month Holland spoke candidly about the experience with Entertainment Weekly, saying that he had "a bit of a meltdown" and felt the need to shave his head so that he could disassociate from the character.

"And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before," he added.

Holland also said that "learning about mental health" while working on "The Crowded Room" "has been so informative to my own life." Interacting with psychiatrists to better understand his character has helped him in "recognizing triggers" and "things that stress me out," like social media.