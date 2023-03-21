Tom Hanks to Deliver Commencement Address at Harvard

Tom Hanks will officially speak at Harvard's 372nd commencement in May, it has been confirmed.

The acclaimed actor and filmmaker is set to address Harvard's Class of 2023 during the commencement's morning exercises on May 25, The Harvard Crimson reported. During the event, Hanks will also be awarded an honorary Harvard degree.

"A true master of his craft, Tom Hanks has given life to some of the most compelling, beloved, and iconic characters on the screen," said Harvard President Larry Bacow, according to the Harvard Gazette.

"Over five decades, he has entertained, enlightened, and befriended us. He has made us laugh, cry, question, and think. In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition," Bacow continued. "He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined. I very much look forward to his address in May."

Hanks has won two Academy Awards, one Golden Globe award, seven Emmy awards, and the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. He is credited for roles in nearly 100 films, including "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Philadelphia," which earned him his first Academy Award for best actor. In the 1993 film, Hanks plays a gay lawyer battling AIDS but in an interview with The New York Times Magazine last year, he said that the role was not necessarily suited for a straight man anymore.

"Could a straight man do what I did in 'Philadelphia' now? No, and rightly so," he said. "The whole point of 'Philadelphia' was Don't be afraid. One of the reasons people weren't afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man."

Hanks added, "We're beyond that now."

"I don't think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy," he continued. "It's not a crime, it's not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Do I sound like I'm preaching? I don't mean to."