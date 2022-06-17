Tom Hanks Yells at Fans to 'Back Off' After They Bump Into His Wife

Tom Hanks blew up at a group of fans, angrily telling them to "back the f**k off" after one man bumped into his wife, Rita Wilson.

The incident took place on Wednesday after the couple had left a restaurant and were making their way to a waiting car in New York, according to BBC.

Video released on YouTube shows a crowd gathered around them, trying to take selfies, when one man walks into Wilson, causing her to stumble.

"Stop it!" said a distressed Wilson. It is at that point that Hanks swung around and furiously addressed the crowd.

"My wife? Back the f**k off!" the actor yelled. "Knocking over my wife?!"

The pair then left the scene in the waiting car. Some fans were heard in the video saying, "Sorry about that, Tom."

Hanks rarely loses his cool and has in fact earned himself a reputation as a nice guy after photo-bombing weddings and crashing ceremonies. Earlier this year he made a bride's day when he crashed her bridal party's photoshoot outside of the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh.

Recounting the moment Hanks walked up to the group and asked for a photo, Grace Gwaltney, the bride, told KCRA that she immediately froze and had no idea what to do or say.

"He was like, 'Hey! I'm Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you,' and I immediately froze and was just looking around. I didn't know what to do," she said.

In October last year, Hanks stunned a couple when he showed up while the newlyweds were having photos taken on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier to congratulate them.

"We were so in our own moment, so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day," Diciembre Farries told Today shortly after, recalling how Hanks spent several minutes speaking with them and their guests before asking them for a photo.

In another incident in 2016, Hanks was out for a run in Central Park when he noticed newlyweds having their photos taken, so he stopped to greet them and pose for a few selfies.