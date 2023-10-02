×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom hanks | ai | fake | dental plan | ad

Tom Hanks Denounces AI-Generated Fake Dental Plan Ad

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 11:42 AM EDT

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks alerted fans to a fake dental plan ad that uses his image, noting that it was created by using artificial intelligence.

In an Instagram post, Hanks said the image had been used without his permission.

"BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it," Hanks wrote over a screenshot of the computer-generated image of himself taken from the video clip.

Hanks, 67, has previously voiced reservations about the use of AI in film and TV. Days before the start of the Hollywood writers' strike, during an appearance on British comedian Adam Buxton's podcast, Hanks said it was something that should have been seen coming. 

"We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character," he said. "Now that has only grown a billionfold since then, and we see it everywhere.

"I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice — and everybody else's — being our intellectual property.

"Right now if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come. Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deepfake technology."

Hanks told Buxton that AI could result in an ongoing portrayal of him, perpetually keeping a fabricated version of himself in the acting world.

"I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on," Hanks said. "And outside of the understanding that it's been done with AI or deepfake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge, but it's also a legal one."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tom Hanks alerted his fans to a fake dental plan ad that uses his image, noting that it was created by using artificial intelligence.
tom hanks, ai, fake, dental plan, ad
359
2023-42-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved