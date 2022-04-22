Pop Singer Tom Grennan Hospitalized After 'Unprovoked Attack' in NYC

British pop singer Tom Grennan has been hospitalized after an "unprovoked attack and robbery" that took place shortly after a show in New York City.

The 26-year-old "Little Bit of Love" hit-maker had performed at The Bowery Ballroom Wednesday night as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 tour, and the incident took place hours later, People has confirmed. The news was also shared in a statement on Grennan's social media.

"In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York Show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan," the statement read. "Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured Ear, torn Ear-Drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."

The statement noted that, while Grennan is in "good spirits" he needs to "temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring." For this reason, his upcoming show scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., on Friday, and another one set for Saturday in Boston, have been postponed.

"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow. We will update on future shows should changes need to be made," the statement continued.

"We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding," it concluded.

Grennan broke out onto the music scene after collaborating with Chase & Status on their single "All Goes Wrong," according to Yahoo! The song went on to become the theme song for the Sky TV show "Bulletproof."

Since then he has been nominated for two Brit Awards including British Song of the Year in 2021. His second studio album, "Evening Road," netted him his first U.K. number one album and received critical acclaim.