Tom Brady Reverses Course, Sends Support to Patriots

A few days after taking a diplomatic stance on the upcoming Super Bowl, Tom Brady changed his approach and sent support to his longtime team on Friday.

Brady won six Super Bowls as New England's quarterback, but he said earlier this week regarding the Patriots' pending matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, "I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win."

Roasted publicly by ex-teammates who decried his position, Brady took to Instagram on Friday to laud Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Posting a photo of Kraft smiling alongside him, Brady wrote, "You know I got your back RKK. Get that seventh ring so we can match."

Following his time with the Patriots, Brady added to his record Super Bowl ring collection by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a title.

Theories about why Brady initially was reluctant to back the Patriots for the Sunday game in Santa Clara, Calif., revolved around his current two roles: as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.