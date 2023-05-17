Tom Brady's Rep Responds to Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

A representative for Tom Brady has addressed rumors that the retired NFL quarterback and Kim Kardashian are dating.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the representative dismissed speculation that the pair were involved romantically. Multiple sources also detailed the nature of their relationship.

One insider told Page Six that there was "currently no romance" between the pair.

"Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay," the source said, explaining that Kardashian has been looking to buy property in Baker's Bay — a members-only residential community in the Bahamas where Brady owns property.

A second source shared a similar story with Entertainment Tonight.

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said, noting that the pair were "just friends."

"Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating," the insider added.

Kardashian was last linked to Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months before they split in August 2022. Meanwhile, Brady and Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce last October after 13 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Bündchen opened up about the disintegration of their marriage during an interview with Vanity Fair, stating that there was no merit to reports that she sought a divorce because Brady backed out of retirement to play football for one more season.

"That takes years to happen," she told the publication.

Bündchen went on to call the idea of leaving Brady because of his football career "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she said. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Their marriage ending was not so clear-cut and simple.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white," Bündchen said.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she added. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person.

"It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."