Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen Hire Divorce Lawyers: Reports

NFL star Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are a step closer to ending their marriage.

According to reports, the estranged couple have been living separately from each other and now it has emerged that they have each hired divorce attorneys. Sources confirmed the news to both CNN and Page Six.

Last month it was reported that Bundchen spent time in Costa Rica after a blowout with Brady, but when she returned, she did not go straight to the family compound in Tampa and instead spent time in Miami, according to Page Six.

Tensions reportedly arose when Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fueling rumors of their crumbling marriage, Brady took time off from team practice "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said at the time, according to People.

Then, in a recent interview with Elle, Bundchen, 42, said she had "concerns" about her husband returning to the field.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bundchen said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Sources said they did not see the split coming.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," one source in the know told Page Six this week. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Insiders close to the pair, who have been married since 2009, revealed to the outlet that Brady and Bundchen would share custody of their children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Further, sources told Page Six that the couple are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio.