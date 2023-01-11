Chrisleys Head to Federal Prison After Bail Request Denied

Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to federal prisons in Florida next week after their request for bail was denied.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced in November to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted them of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

According to court records obtained by People, their motion for bail pending appeal was denied Tuesday along with a request to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

Todd Chrisley will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Jan. 17, while Julie Chrisley will serve out her seven-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

They were convicted in June on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS, Thee Associated Press reported. Julie Chrisley also was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have said the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks and secured more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Then, when that scheme fell apart, they failed to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy.

It was while under bankruptcy that the Chrisleys started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote via The Associated Press. They then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS.

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote in a pre-sentencing court filing last year, according to The Associated Press. "The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

Todd Chrisley's lawyers claimed in a filing that the government never produced any evidence that he meant to defraud the banks, and that the loss amount calculated was incorrect, while Julie Chrisley's legal team argued that she played a minimal role in the conspiracy.