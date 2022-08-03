Todd Chrisley Speaks About Faith, 'Falling Short' of God's Expectations

Todd Chrisley has opened up about his faith and admitted that he previously "fell short" of God's expectations.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" reality star made the remarks on the latest episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," with his wife Julie. The pair were convicted in June of bank fraud and tax evasion and could face prison time. They will be sentenced in October.

"God has literally taken me to a place where I have so much peace with no longer worrying about trying to please — or trying to meet the expectation of someone else," Todd said. "The expectation I long to meet is of God. God expects me to be a good, decent, honorable human being.

"He expects me to honor his word, he expects me to be the leader of my household, he expects me to set an example for my wife, my children, to lead by example."

Todd said that, while he had always tried to meet those expectations, he fell short in giving glory to God "in all of the things we were accomplishing" because it felt like he was the one doing all the work.

"I was the one getting up every day, I was the one staying up late at night not thinking that God was the one giving me the energy to be able to do that," he said, adding that he has since "surrendered" all of that to God. This came after he "got lost" when he couldn't "tell the difference between my self-worth and my net worth."

"And the bigger my net worth became the less I focused on my self-worth. Because everything was being built around that net worth," he said.

Todd went on to admit that he became a "slave" to money and his possessions.

"When the stuff starts owning you versus you owning it," he said, "you know you have all these cars that you've got to maintain and all these houses that you have to maintain and these trips that you have to do in order to keep up with everyone that's around you that's in your social network, you know you become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace."

However, Todd added that he no longer felt concerned about trying to prove he was better than others because, in the end, he was not competing with anyone else, "I was competing with me."