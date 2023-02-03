Fans Wonder If Harrison Ford Stormed Out of Interview

A social media post by "Today" host Savannah Guthrie teasing an interview with Harrison Ford left fans confused and wondering if the star actor stormed off the set.

Gurthrie took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a snippet of the interview as well as photos of herself with Ford on the set of the "Today" show.

"Interviews Harrison Ford. Remains calm and professional. Until he walks out the door," she captioned the photos and video.

However, due to the wording of her post, viewers interpreted it as meaning that Ford was no longer "calm and professional" during the interview and stormed out.

"Omg I read this wrong and thought something went wrong and he walked out the door mid-interview!" one viewer replied to Guthrie's post.

"What do u mean exactly by — until he walks out the door — please explain," a second fan wrote, while another added, "I also thought he walked out on you."

During his interview, which aired on Friday, Ford spoke about his experience working with Helen Mirren in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." In the show, they play a married couple, but it wasn't the first time they have co-starred as husband and wife.

Speaking with Guthrie, Ford said it was quite a reunion for them to reconnect in "1923."

"It was a delight. It's almost as if we've been married for 40 years," he said. "She's just a delight to work with. And she doesn't take herself terribly seriously."

Ford also spoke to Guthrie about retirement, saying that the idea of not working made little sense to him.

"It's really where I feel most alive," he said.

While his wife, Calista Flockhart, thought it would be good for him to look back and reflect, Ford said he had no intentions of doing so.

"[That's] the direction she wants me to go," he said. "But I'm too busy trying to figure out what I'm doing right now."