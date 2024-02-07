Toby Keith's Last Video Goes Viral After His Death

A video posted to Toby Keith's Instagram account hours before he died has gone viral.

The final video, which alluded to his return, showed the country music icon at a concert, where he was seen removing his guitar and waving to the audience, indicating the conclusion of the performance. Keith, 62, died Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

"And that's a wrap on the weekend, y'all. Back to it," the caption read.

The post drew thousands of views and comments from devastated fans who expressed their grief in the comments section.

"Rest in peace cowboy. You kept riding even when the ride was tough," one fan wrote.

"Rest in Peace Toby Keith. You fought the fight and gave it your all," another commented, "Now you're singing with the angels. Thanks for all your great songs and strength."

Another added: "RIP, what a sad thing to wake up to. Prayers lifted to his family. Toby was a true patriot, you will be missed but your music will continue."

Keith's family revealed his death in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the message read.

Keith, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, made the news public the next year when he decided to take an indefinite hiatus from creating new music and performing live.

Throughout his three-decade career, Keith sold over 40 million albums and produced chart-topping hits like "Should've Been a Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," and "I Love This Bar," according to Newsweek.

In 2021, he was honored with the National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump and received recognition at the People's Choice Country Awards in September, marking one of his last honors.

In December, Keith made a triumphant comeback to the stage with a series of sold-out performances in Las Vegas.