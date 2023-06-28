Toby Keith Hopes to Hit Road Amid Stomach Cancer Battle

Toby Keith has provided a health update amid his battle with stomach cancer, saying that he hopes to hit the road again soon.

The country music star revealed his diagnosis a year ago and in a new interview with The Oklahoman, said that he was "feeling pretty good" and that "everything is in a real positive trend."

"You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare," he said, according to People.

Keith noted that he wanted to be touring again by the end of the year, provided he could muster the energy to last for the duration of a full-length show.

"I've got more wind," he said. "And I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours."

If he is able to do so, Keith said he will be "out on the road this fall."

"All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work," he said.

"I'm ready," the singer added. "That's living."

According to The Oklahoman, Keith, who is currently receiving chemotherapy for his stomach cancer, shared that he not only feels "better," but his blood test results have been showing improvement as well. Additionally, he mentioned that his tumor has reduced in size by one-third.

"I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan," he added. "So I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I've only got one that's shown up."

In June of last year, Keith made an announcement on Instagram, sharing his battle with stomach cancer that he had been diagnosed with in the fall of 2021.

"I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," he wrote in the post. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He continued, "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T."