Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson: Mama June Stole $35K From Me

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has accused her mother of taking money from her and selling the family home while struggling with drug addiction.

Mama June, also known as June Shannon from the TLC reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," previously shared that she spent $1 million on drugs in just a year. Now her daughter, 19, is opening up about how her addiction impacted her.

"People were like, 'I saw your mama on the news with a busted tooth, strung out,'" Thompson told People ahead of the release of "I Was Honey Boo Boo," her new Lifetime biopic. "I'm like, 'Great, like I didn't see that too.'"

After gaining fame on season five of "Toddlers & Tiaras," Thompson remained in the spotlight through various reality TV spinoffs that documented her family's ups and downs. In 2019, while filming "Mama June: From Not to Hot" (now "Mama June: Family Crisis"), Thompson said she noticed something "was off" about her mother.

"She started locking her doors, which really made me think, 'Oh, what is she doing?'"

At the time, Shannon was struggling with a crack cocaine addiction, which ultimately led to her arrest in March 2019 on a felony drug possession charge. During that time, Thompson claimed Shannon sold the family's home and other belongings and stole $35,000 of the teen's "Dancing With the Stars" earnings. The money was recently paid back but without an apology.

"There was no, 'I'm sorry,'" Thompson said, adding that she never received any money from her time on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which ran on TLC from 2012 to 2014.

Asked by People about the money, Shannon said she couldn't discuss it.

"That's part of this season," she said, referencing Season Seven of "Mama June: Family Crisis."

Back in 2021, Shannon spoke candidly about her drug addiction and the financial toll it took.

"[My] bank accounts [were] overdrawn tens of thousands of dollars," she told "Access Hollywood" at the time. "I would say the last year of our addiction, [we spent] probably a good $900,000."

Shannon added that she entered rehab with "$1.75 to my name" and "came out with nothing."