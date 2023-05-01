Tish Cyrus Engaged to 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is engaged a year after announcing her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

The mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus, 55, announced her engagement to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, 53, Saturday in an Instagram post.

"A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell," Tish Cyrus captioned two images of herself wearing an engagement ring with Purcell.

Tish Cyrus and Purcell revealed their relationship in November in an Instagram post that featured a photo of the couple together.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish Cyrus wrote over the picture, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell, according to People.

She later posted a quote that read, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

Adding her own words, Tish Cyrus wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

In April, 2022, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce after 28 years of marriage. According to documents obtained by People at the time, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing "irreconcilable differences." In her filing, Tish Cyrus said she and Billy Ray Cyrus had not lived together in more than two years.

This marked the third time the pair, who married in 2003, had gone their separate ways.

Billy Ray Cyrus first filed for divorce in 2010. At the time they said in a joint statement that they were "trying to work through some personal matters" but five months later Billy Ray Cyrus said during an appearance on ABC's "The View" that he had withdrawn his divorce filing.

"I want to put my family back together," he said.

Tish Cyrus also wrote about their reconciliation on her official Facebook page.

"Big thanks to all of our family, friends, and fans who have kept us in their thoughts and prayers," she wrote, according to People. "Our family weathered a huge storm, and I feel we are stronger than we have ever been."

However, in 2013 Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, telling People at the time that it was a personal matter and they were working to find a resolution "that is in the best interest of our family."

Weeks later Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus announced that they were calling the divorce off and were seeing a marriage counselor to help improve their relationship.

In November, Billy Ray Cyrus announced his engagement to 34-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.