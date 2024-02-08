Tish Cyrus: I Had 'Breakdown' During Billy Ray Split

Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, is opening up about having a "complete psychological breakdown" as her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus started to crumble.

Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast Tuesday, Tish, 56, admitted that she decided to leave Billy Ray, 62, in 2020 — the same year her mother died.

"It was so crazy because, honestly, my two biggest fears in life were always being alone and my mom passing away," she said, according to Page Six.

"I was like, 'I just don’t know if I'll survive when my mom dies.' Like, honestly. And I had, like, one month of a, honestly, complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing — like, honestly. It was not good."

Tish recalled pleading with her psychiatrist to "please put me in a mental hospital," to which she said he responded, "I do not think that’s the best thing for either of us."

"I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 130 [pounds]," she told host Alex Cooper. "I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that's been my husband for 30 years. Like, holy crap, I’m scared."

Tish admitted that their marriage "had not been in a good place for a long time" adding, "and I think I did stay so long out of fear — literal fear — of being alone."

The former couple, who wed in 1993, had experienced temporary separations in 2010 and 2013, but Tish said she knew that this separation would be permanent.

"[I was just] looking at myself and going, ‘What in the heck are you doing?'" she remembered. "And so I literally just had made that firm decision and was like, 'I'm moving on with my life.' And, you know what, girl? It worked out for the best."