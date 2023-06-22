Tina Turner's Son Arrested on Crack Possession Charge

Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina Turner, was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence, People reported.

The 2007 Grammy award-winning musician was apprehended in Alvin, Texas on May 6 and sentenced to jail 18 days before Tina Turner died at age 83.

Police stopped Turner Jr. at a traffic light after noticing that one of the lights on the vehicle was not working, People reported.

After further investigation, police discovered 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Police then noticed Turner Jr. attempting to consume the narcotics, according to a police report.

"He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," said Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Dept.

Turner Jr. was traveling with Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, who was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

Turner Jr. was detained at the Brazoria County Jail for the past month and has not postedTs $70,000 bail, according to jail records cited by People.

Turner Jr. briefly worked as Tina Turner's sound engineer after his mother split from her abusive husband Ike Turner. Turner Jr. later revealed that his father threatened to beat him "in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol" if he continued to work with Tina Turner.

Turner Jr. told the Daily Mail in 2018 that he had not spoken to his mother in over a decade.

Ike Turner battled cocaine addiction since the 1970s, which resulted in a string of drug arrests and charges. He died in 2007 at age 76 from an overdose.