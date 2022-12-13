Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

Tina Turner's 62-year-old son, Ronnie, died after a brief battle with colon cancer and obstructed arteries, according to reports.

Ronnie Turner died Thursday due to "complications of metastatic colon carcinoma," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner's office ruled, according to the Daily Mail. The coroner's report further showed that Ronnie Turner suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the time of his death.

Ronnie Turner had survived a previous cancer diagnosis, multiple reports note. He was found on Thursday morning outside his Los Angeles home struggling to breathe and bystanders attempted to administer CPR, TMZ reported. By the time first responders arrived at the scene, however, he had already died.

According to the coroner's report, Ronnie Turner's most recent battle with cancer only lasted three weeks.

The Turner family confirmed his death in a statement to Page Six last week.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended in regards to Ronnie from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," the statement read.

Ronnie Turner's wife Afida Turner, 45, posted a tribute to Instagram on Friday in which she described him as "a terrific musician and bass player" and an "amazing soul" with the "heart of a giant."

Ronnie Turner shot to fame after starring alongside Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got To Do With It," which told the story of her life.

He also carved a name for himself as a musician by playing bass guitar for a number of her tours and also with his own band, named Manufactured Funk.

Tina Turner is a mother to four children. Her eldest, Craig, died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July, 2018, at age 59.