Tina Turner Barbie Doll Quickly Sells Out

It took just one day for a Barbie doll dedicated to music legend Tina Turner to sell out.

Mattel Creations, the company behind the iconic Barbie doll, released the Tina Turner doll as part of its signature music series on Monday. It sold out in hours, leaving fans scrambling to find it somewhere else, Newsweek reported.

The doll is based on Turner's unforgettable look in her "What's Love Got to Do With It" music video, according to Mattel.

"She is a Grammy-winning, chart-topping singer, and one of the best-selling recording artists of all time," the company said on its website. "This doll commemorates her smash hit 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' and the design is inspired by the iconic outfit Tina wore in the music video."

The Barbie sports the music icon's signature spiky hair and comes with a waist-length denim jacket, black shirt and leather mini-skirt over sheer tights and black pumps. The doll also wears drop-pearl earrings and red lipstick and is holding a microphone. Designer Bill Greening revealed that he worked with Turner to achieve the look.

"She was very involved in the design process," Greening said. "And the 'What's Love' look was the choice right from the start."

To achieve Turner's likeness, Greening admitted to using "a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles" from her "What's Love Got to Do With It" music video.

"The hair team did lots of trials to get the style and color just right. Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved,” he said.

Greening said he was pleased with the doll.

"I think this doll pays a great tribute to such an iconic performer," he said.

The ultimate reward however, was seeing Turner's reaction.

"I was pleased to hear that this doll brought tears of joy when Tina received her sample," Greening said.