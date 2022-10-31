×
Actor Tim Roth's Son, Cormac, Dies at 25

Tim Roth and Michael Cormac Roth
Tim Roth, left, walks by his son Michael Cormac Roth as they arrive for the screening of the film "Bergman Island" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 01:16 PM EDT

Actor Tim Roth's 25-year-old son, Cormac Roth, has died after a battle with cancer.

The young musician, composer and producer died on Oct. 16 but the news was announced by his family in a statement on Monday to Variety.

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy, and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," his family said. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

"The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Cormac graduated from Bennington College but chose to pursue a career in music. He released his debut album, "Python" in 2018, according to the Daily Mail. He also contributed to the musical score for the 2020 Michael Franco-directed film "New Order."

In November 2021 he was diagnosed with Stage 3 germ cell cancer — news that he shared earlier this year on Instagram.

"It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it," he wrote. "But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn't taken me down yet."

Cormac concluded his post by urging followers battling cancer to reach out to him because it is "an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else."

"Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos," he added.

In his last post, Cormac thanked his followers for their support, saying that "you don't always get to choose your destiny. You don't always get to choose your future."

Cormac is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

