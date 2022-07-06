Tim Allen's Yacht Spills Fuel, Forces Michigan Marina to Close

A marina in northern Michigan was forced to shut down after actor Tim Allen's yacht leaked fuel into the water, it was reported.

About 30 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water at the Northport Village Marina, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy said diesel spreads much faster than regular gasoline and it was enough to shut down the marina Sunday night and all day of Monday. It reopened Monday night.

The leak was the result of an issue with the fuel filter on the boat that resulted in diesel spilling in the yacht's engine compartment, according to authorities. Once there was too much fuel in the engine compartment, the bilge pump dumped it into the marina.

Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook told the Record-Eagle that the owner of the boat was not aware of the leak until he docked.

"I don’t think he had any idea what was going on," Cook said.

Allen, who is responsible for covering the cleanup costs, said he didn't know that fuel was leaking until onlookers pointed it out. He said that the fuel filter gasket popped while he was rounding the corner of Omena Bay. He claimed that only 11 gallons of fuel spilled.

"I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody," the "Home Improvement" star told the Record-Eagle.

Brooms and hundreds of absorbent pads were deployed by the marina and officials from Mackinac Environmental to clean up the diesel from the water. The U.S. Coast Guard was made aware of the spill and is overseeing the marina’s cleanup efforts.

Cook said it did not appear as if the spill had affected any wildlife, but witnesses claimed to have seen several dead ducklings, carp and pike. Visitor Helena Marano told the Record-Eagle that she tried to wash off a duckling covered in fuel but it died in her hands.