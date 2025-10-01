Tim Curry 'Still Can't Walk' After 2012 Stroke

Actor Tim Curry, best known for his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," opened up about the challenges he has faced for more than a decade after suffering a stroke.

Speaking at a Sept. 26 screening of the 1975 cult classic in honor of its 50th anniversary, the 79-year-old told attendees he has not regained the ability to walk.

"I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair," Curry said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "That's very limiting."

The actor said he does not expect any significant recovery in his legs. "I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon," he said. "I still have real problems with my left leg."

Curry suffered a stroke in 2012. He recalled at the anniversary event that he did not initially realize the seriousness of the medical emergency.

"I was having a massage at the time and I didn't even actually notice anything," he said. "But the guy who was doing the massage said, 'I'm worried about you, I want to call an ambulance.' And he did, and I said, 'That's so silly.'"

In the months after the incident, Curry's representatives confirmed his condition publicly. At the time, his agent told Daily Mail that the actor was "doing great."

"He absolutely can speak and is recovering at this time and in great humour," the rep added in response to rumors that he had lost the ability to speak.

Although the stroke has had long-term effects, Curry said he was grateful to be able to join the Academy-hosted celebration of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The event also highlighted the cultural impact of the film, which starred Curry alongside Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meat Loaf.

"I'm so excited by this and very honored by the Academy to do this presentation of our movie, which has dragged on for 50 years," Curry told the crowd.

Curry has made only limited public appearances in recent years, primarily attending special events connected to his past film work.