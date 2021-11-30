Woman Claims TikTok Suspended Her 7 Times for Having Large Breasts

A British woman has claimed that TikTok has suspended seven of her accounts in just 16 months because she has large breasts.

Now Shirley Flynn, who hails from the West Midlands and who is a proud proponent of the body positive movement, says she has had enough of the social media app "discriminating" against her because she is more curvaceous.

"I do show a lot of cleavage and do post some flirty content — but there is no nudity and no sexual activity," she told the Daily Star. "I am not touching myself or anything like that."

Flynn, who has a breast size of 38J, explained that she used TikTok "for fun," not to generate an income like many other influencers. This also applied to her Instagram and Facebook accounts, which have both racked up thousands of followers.

"It is getting me angry and it is getting me annoyed, so I have confronted TikTok and shown the pictures of other women with smaller breasts that post the same content as mine," Flynn told the Daily Star.

"Women who are not as top heavy as me and wear a lot less than me, I see them on the fyp [for you page] with thousands of views. Even when I have done videos where I do not show cleavage, that has been banned as well ... I have made some appeals on TikTok about my videos and at times they have reinstalled them again and have apologized for banning them. But then they ban them completely."

On Instagram, Flynn has taken to posting photos of herself wearing small tops with the words "TikTok" placed over her breasts and mouth as part of her "big boobs matter" campaign, which she launched in hopes of getting TikTok users to rally around her cause.

The company’s community guidelines meanwhile prohibit content that "explicitly or implicitly depicts sexual activities including penetrative and non-penetrative sex, oral sex, or erotic kissing."

It further prohibits "content that depicts sexual arousal or sexual stimulation, content that depicts a sexual fetish and content that depicts exposed human genitalia, female nipples or areola, pubic regions, or buttocks."