Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship With Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. on social media.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the pair were dating but nothing had been confirmed until now. Taking to social media, Tiger Woods posted two photos of himself with Vanessa Trump.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" he captioned the images. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, were previously spotted at Torrey Pines in San Diego, with Trump's daughter, Kai Trump, when Woods arrived for the final round to present the trophy to the winner of the Genesis Invitational, where he serves as the tournament host, according to ESPN.

Kai Trump attends the Benjamin School with Tiger Woods' two children, Sam and Charlie Woods, and this week, she and Charlie Woods competed together in a high-profile junior golf tournament on invitation.

Last month, Tiger Woods was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump during a Black History Month reception.

The pro golfer is known for keeping his personal life private. He made rare comments about his previous relationship with Lindsey Vonn in 2013, when they both posted photos to confirm they were dating.

At the time, Woods said he and Vonn "wanted to limit the 'stalkarazzi' and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us," saying it could lead to dangerous situations involving his children.

Woods has two children from his marriage to Elin Nordegren, who divorced him in 2010 after his extramarital affairs emerged.

His subsequent relationship with Erica Herman lasted around seven years before they split in October 2022. The breakup was marked by legal disputes, but Herman eventually withdrew her lawsuits against Woods and the trust that owns his South Florida property, where she had been living.